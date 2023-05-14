Gundogan Thrilled With Man City Win At Everton

Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan is thrilled with his team’s 3-0 win over Everton on Sunday, May 14 at Goodison Park, which drew the Citizens closer to the 2022/23 Premier League title.

Manchester City currently top the Premier League table with 85 points after 35 games – four points ahead of Arsenal who lost at home, 0-3 to Brighton on Sunday in their 36th game of the campaign.

Gundogan scored a brace including a sublime free kick, and provided an assist for Premier League topscorer Erling Haaland to net yet another in the encounter.

Gundogan highlighted the fact that winning the remaining games in the Premier League this season is vital for Manchester City’s title ambition.

“It’s the end of the season now so every game is crucial, every game is like a final now,” Mancity.com quoted Gundogan as saying

“For the last three years, this place (Goodison Park) has…