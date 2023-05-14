“He Can Do Everything” -Guardiola Hails Gundogan

Another brilliant Premier League performance from Ilkay Gundogan not only led treble-chasing Manchester City to a 3-0 victory over Everton on Sunday, it had manager Pep Guardiola openly making the case to keep the German midfielder.

The 32-year-old, whose contract expires in June, proved his worth once again with two excellent goals at Goodison Park after netting another brace a week ago against Leeds.

“He shows again and again his quality and his importance,” Guardiola said. “His commitment to all of us at the club, it is not just scoring goals, he has his momentum because against Leeds he was the player and again today.

“He can do everything.”

Gundogan has been linked in rumours to Barcelona.

“Nobody knows what is going to happen, maybe he stays. Hopefully,” Guardiola said.

Asked if he had lobbied the club to keep him, the Spaniard replied: “Yes, I have told them.

