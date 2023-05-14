Ligue 1 More Physical Than Premier League

Manchester City Portuguese forward Bernardo Silva has said the French Ligue 1 is more physical than the Premier League.

Silva joined AS Monaco, initially on loan from Portuguese giants Benfica, before making the move permanent in 2015.

During his time at Monaco Silva made 147 appearances, scoring 24 goals and registering 15 assists.

Also he helped the club win the French topflight alongside Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappé.

Reflecting on the level of Ligue 1 and the Premier League, Silva said that he found playing in France more difficult than in England.

“I find that it was more difficult to play in France than in England, more physical,” Silva told France Football.

“Maybe it’s because we have possession at Manchester City. It was difficult for me at the start. I had to get used to it.”

Meanwhile, according to L’Équipe a return to Ligue 1 may be on the cards for Silva.

Paris Saint-Germain reportedly made a move to sign the City star last summer and…