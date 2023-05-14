Man City Are Beatable At Etihad Stadium –Ancelotti

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti is confident that his team can defeat Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg on Wednesday, May 17 at the Etihad Stadium.

Ancelotti rotated the squad in the 1-0 victory over Getafe on Saturday, May 13 at the Santiago Bernabeu. Marco Asensio scored the only goal of the game.

Ancelotti highlighted the effect of the Real Madrid bench in last year’s Champions League triumph.

“I have a clear idea of Wednesday’s team today, I have no doubts,” Real Madrid.com quoted Ancelotti as saying

“We’re feeling confident. I have a strong bench with players that can contribute in this type of game. Last year the players who came off the bench helped us win the Champions League.

“I’ve named a competitive and fresh squad. It’s a good sign that we go into Wednesday with the full squad available.”

Real Madrid have won the UEFA Champions League a record 14 times.

Los Blancos (the whites) are currently placed second in…