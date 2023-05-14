Nottingham Forest Boss Talks Up ‘Brave Striker’ Awoniyi

Nottingham Forest manager, Steve Cooper has heaped plaudits on Taiwo Awoniyi following his superb display against Chelsea.

Awoniyi was at his best scoring twice as the Tricky Trees held Chelsea to a 2-2 draw at the Stamford Bridge

“He (Awoniyi) scored with his head as well which we were very pleased with that,” Cooper told Premier League Productions.

“We talked about it and there was a chance at Brentford that we thought he could have done better with, so it was good that he got the two goals. Especially the first one, I think he showed good bravery.

“You always want your striker to score goals and we have goals in the team so really pleased for him.

“Don’t forget he missed large parts of the second half of the season being injured. It shows his commitment to return to the team, play well and now get a few goals which is a real plus.”

