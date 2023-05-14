Onyeka Subbed On As Brentford Defeat West Ham

Super Eagles midfielder, Frank Onyeka was in action as Brentford defeated West Ham 2-1 in Sunday’s Premier League game at Gtech Community Stadium.

The Nigerian international who has made 19 appearance, has bagged two assists.

Onyeka came on as a substitute for Mathias Jensen in the 70th minute.

Brentford opened the scoring after 20 minutes when Mbeumo struck from inside the box.

The Bees had more chances to extend their lead before adding a second shortly before halftime.

Mee flicked on a long throw, which Wissa glanced home.

Brentford should have had a third after Tomas Soucek needlessly gave the ball away to Wissa, who played a one-two with Mbeumo before firing wide.

West Ham is six points clear of the relegation zone with two league games to play. Leicester, in 19th place, is seven points behind the Londoners but has a game in hand.

