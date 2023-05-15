Aina To Leave Serie A Club Torino This Summer

Super Eagles defender, Ola Aina is expected to leave Serie A club, Torino this summer after declining to renew his contract.

Aina’s contract with the Turin club will expire in June 2023.

The 26-year-old could now make a return to the English Premier League where a number of clubs are interested in his services.

Fulham, Crystal Palace and West Ham United have been linked with the versatile defender in the past.

According to reports in Italy, Aina has already informed Torino he won’t be renewing his contract with them.

The former Chelsea player has struggled with injuries this season.

He has made 110 appearances across all competitions for Torino.

