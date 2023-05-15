Golden Eaglets Defender Set For Barcelona Move

Newly crowned LaLiga champions, Barcelona have concluded plans to sign Golden Eaglets defender, Yahaya Lawali.

Lawali was one of the key stars in the Golden Eaglets side that was eliminated in the quarter-final stage at the ongoing 2023 Africa U-17 Cup of Nations in Algeria.

The 16-year-old claimed the Man of the March prize in Nduka Ugbade’s side first two games against Zambia and Morocco.

The right-back was also recognized by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), who included him in the group stage Best X1.

Barcelona are however not the only club interested in his services with top clubs in France and Belgium also keen.

Another Spanish club, Sevilla are also interested in the player.

Lawali’s versatility is one of his major weapons as he can also play at left-back and in midfiled.

