Leicester Vs Liverpool – Predictions And Match Preview

Leicester vs Liverpool – After losing to Fulham 5-3 in their most recent Premier League match, Leicester City will be looking for a better outcome this time around.

In that game, Leicester City had 43% of the possession and three of their 18 shots on goal were successful. James Maddison (81′) and Harvey Barnes (59′, 89′) scored for Leicester City.

Five of Fulham’s 17 efforts on goal were on target. For Fulham, goals were scored by Willian (10′, 70′), Carlos Vincius (18′), and Tom Cairney (44′, 51′).

Recently, games against Leicester City have frequently been exciting contests with lots of goalmouth action being the norm rather than the exception.

There have been 22 goals scored between the two sides in their last six meetings alone (an average of 3.67 goals per game), with Leicester City accounting for nine of those goals. Let’s check to…