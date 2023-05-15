Mathematically Arsenal Can Still Win EPL Title —Arteta

Mikel Arteta has said Arsenal can still mathematically win the Premier League despite their heavy defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion at the Emirates on Sunday.

The Gunners’ Premier League title hopes suffered a huge blow after falling to a 3-0 defeat to Brighton.

Following the defeat to Brighton, Arsenal are now four points behind Manchester City who have a game in hand.

A win for City against Chelsea next Sunday will seal the title.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Arteta described the defeat to Brighton as unacceptable.

“I hate the feeling of letting people down when they’re really expecting something. That’s the biggest regret I have.

“A week ago, I was standing here feeling proud and today we have to apologise for the performance in the second half. It was not acceptable.

“Mathematically, it’s still possible, but today it’s impossible to think about it. We need to digest the result and the performance in the second half, understand why and have a different…