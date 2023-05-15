Messi Wants Barca Return After ‘Very Nice Talk’

Barcelona President, Joan Laporta, has revealed Lionel Messi has spoken to him about his desire to return to Camp Nou next season.

Messi is set to leave the French Paris Saint-Germain when his contract expires in June.

The 35-year-old Messi spent more than a decade and half with the Catalan club, before sadly leaving and moving to Paris two years ago due to financial difficulties at the club.

He signed a two-year deal with PSG that included a one-year option that both parties were eager to fulfill. However, it now seems practically clear that he will leave the club at the conclusion of the current campaign.

Messi recently received a suspension by PSG for an unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia. Which is thought to have incensed the French club’s management.

On Saturday, he was jeered by his own supporters, marking the beginning of the end of his career in Ligue 1.

According to the Mirror, Barcelona president Laporta has now acknowledged having had “very nice”…