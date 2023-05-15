Okocha Reveals Lucky Decision That Shaped His Career

Nigeria legend Austin Jay Jay Okocha claimed he attained stardom because of his decision to travel of the country early.

Okocha was virtually an unknown figure when he moved to Bundesliga giants Eintracht Frankfurt in the early 90’s.

The former midfileder came into limelight after representing the Flying Eagles bat the 1993 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in Mauritius.

Okocha then went to win the 1994 AFCON title with the Super Eagles and played at three FIFA World Cups.

The former Bolton Wanderers midfileder stated that the ills in Nigeria football system could have made it difficult for him to improve as a footballer if he was not lucky to travel out early.

“The difference is that in Europe you have everything you need to improve as a player and you’re playing under better coaches and a better environment. In Nigeria, we lack facilities and that disturbs one’s opportunity to perform and bring out the best in a young player,” he stated in an interview with ARISE…