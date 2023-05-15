Okpekpe Road Race Organisers Restate Rules And regulations For May 27 Event

Organisers of the ninth edition of the gold label Okpekpe International 10km Road Race have restated that the May 27, 2023 historic event will be conducted strictly in accordance with the rules and regulations of World Athletics.

The organisers also warned intending runners that the use of the temporary timing chip that will be attached to their running bibs is compulsory.

“The race number and temporary timing chip are linked to the name and finishing time such that allowing another person to compete with your number will result in disqualification of the other person and your exclusion from next year’s event,” said Zack Amodu, the Race Director.

Amodu revealed distance markers will be placed at each kilometre mark.

The race Director also revealed the pre-race technical meeting with the international elite athletes and their representatives will hold a day before the race.

“This is very crucial to the successful organisation of the race because it is where all…