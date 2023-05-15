Osimhen Fails To Score After Napoli Lose 2-0 At Monza

Victor Osimhen failed to add to his Serie A tally as champions Napoli lost 2-0 at Monza on Sunday.

Monza inflicted only the fourth Serie A defeat of the season on Napoli thanks to Dany Mota Carvalho and Andrea Petagna goals.

Osimhen still lead in the top scoring chart on 23 goals while Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez has 20 goals with three games left.

The Argentine was on target for Inter in their 4-2 home win against Sassuolo on Saturday.

Piotr Zielinski almost scored after 12 seconds, firing over from a tight angle at the near post on Osimhen’s assist, then Juan Jesus deflected Dany Mota Carvalho’s effort just off target.

Monza took the lead with a well-worked counter-attack sparked by Nicolò Rovella, as Gianluca Caprari, Carlos Augusto and Matteo Pessina combined for Mota Carvalho to bundle over the line at the far post.

Carlos Augusto set Andrea Petagna up from 12…