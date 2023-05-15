Rivers United Edge Sunshine Stars, Seal Qualification To Super Six

Rivers United defeated Sunshine Stars 1-0 on Monday, May 15 at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium.

It was a rescheduled Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) game.

The win saw Rivers United climb to the top of the table in Group B and also qualify for the Super Six.

Morice Chukwu’s 27th minute strike was enough to earn Stanley Eguma sure all the three points.

Rivers United are on 30 points after 16 matches while Sunshine Stars are fourth on the table after accumulating 24 points from 17 games.

By Toju Sote

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.