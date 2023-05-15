Southampton Style Of Play Never Suited Onuachu

Former Nigerian forward, Jonathan Akpoborie has blamed Southampton style of play as the cause of Super Eagles striker, Paul Onuachu’s inability to score goals.

Recall that the Nigerian international has failed to score a goal since joining the Premier League in January transfer window.

With just two games left to the conclusion of the league, Akpoborie in a chat withCompletespots.com said that Southampton have failed to play to Onuachu’s strength.

“This is not the best of time for Paul Onuachu considering the fact that he’s a player that is known to be banging goals in the Belgian League but coming to the Premier League, life has been difficult.

“But then, I don’t really think Southampton played to the strength of Onuachu. He has the height and his aerial strength is overwhelming.

“I just hope he get the goals before the end of the season.”

