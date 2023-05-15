Spalletti Reveals Secret To Napoli’s Serie A Title Success

Luciano Spalletti has explained how his Napoli side were able to end a 33-year wait to win the Serie A title this season.

Napoli landed a third league title and their first since 1990 after a 1-1 draw at Udinese.

Reflecting on how his team emerged champions, Spalletti said the serious work that was put in place eventually yielded the title-winning feat.

“When you go to put a heavy hand on a team, you have to replace strong players with other strong players. Maybe they were unknown, but there are videos, you get information, you get everywhere,” Spalletti was quoted by Calciomercato.com,

“The biggest part was done by director Giuntoli, who has great quality in doing this. Another characteristic a coach needs is to have the conviction that he is dealing with strong players.

“We were sure of that, then we set to work with maximum discipline and maximum time availability, it is always the time you dedicate to something that makes the difference. It’s serious work that…