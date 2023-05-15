UCL: AC Milan Tie Not Over – Inter Boss Inzaghi

Inter Milan manager, Simone Inzaghi has claimed that the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg clash with AC Milan on Tuesday is one of the biggest games in the Nerazurri’s history.

Inter defeated the Rossoneri 2-0 in the first leg last week at San Siro.

Speaking in the pre-match conference Inzaghi said the game is not predictable.

Read Also: Exclusive: Southampton Style Of Play Never Suited Onuachu –Akpoborie

“As a coach I experience the build up to games the same way,” InterMilan .it quoted Inzaghi as saying.

“Tomorrow is one of the biggest matches in Inter’s history. We come into it with a deserved lead, we will come out and play to the best of our abilities.

“You can never predict how a match will play out. There will be times when we have to defend and others we will have be going forward. We are facing a team with some quality players, who won the Scudetto last year.”

Inter Milan have won the Champions League three times while AC Milan have lifted…