Why I Refused To Learn English

Former Manchester United and Manchester City striker Carlos Tevez has explained why he refused to learn English despite a seven-year period in the Premier League.

Tevez revealed that his ‘cultural problem’ with England and the Falklands War was the reason for him refusing to learn the language.

The former Argentina international claimed that if any of his teammates or staff members wished to speak to him, they would have to do so in Spanish.

Tevez first joined West Ham in 2006 – before later winning the top-flight title at both United and City.

He insisted he couldn’t take to England as he blames Britain for his uncle’s alcoholism.

In an interview with DSportsRadio in his homeland, the 39-year-old has stated his uncle’s deployment in the Falklands War between the two countries in 1982 played heavy on his conscience.

“I had a cultural problem with the English. I didn’t want to learn English, I wanted them to learn Spanish.

“I have an uncle who played in River…