Ake Ruled Out Of Man City Vs Madrid

Nathan Ake will miss Wednesday’s Champions League semi-final second leg tie between Manchester City and Real Madrid at the Etihad due to injury.

Ake has missed City’s last two games due to calf injury.

The last time he featured for Pep Guardiola’s side was in the 2-1 home win against Leeds on May 6th where he came off on 54 minutes.



Asked in his pre-match press conference on Tuesday about the fitness of his players ahead of the game against Madrid, Guardiola revealed that Ake is the only one out.

“Except for Nathan [Ake], everyone else is fit.“

City will hope to avenge last season’s painful loss to reigning champions Madrid.

The Manchester club conceded two late goals at the Bernabeu in the second leg despite taking the lead through Riyad Mahrez.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men eventually won the reverse fixture 3-1 after the first leg ended 2-1 in favour of the English club.

With the tie balanced at 1-1 from the first leg last week, Guardiola said his players are ready…