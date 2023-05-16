Awoniyi Key To Nottingham Forest Premier League Survival

Former Arsenal midfielder, Paul Merson has backed Taiwo Awoniyi to play a crucial role in Nottingham Forest’s relegation fight.

The Nigeria international has scored four goals in his last two Premier League games for Nottingham.

Awoniyi scored a brace in Steve Cooper’s side 2-2 draw against Chelsea at the Stamford Bridge last weekend.

Nottingham Forest currently sit in 16th position on the table, three points away from relegation zone.

“For Forest to go 2-1 down and draw 2-2, it’s a massive, massive point,” Merson told Skysports.

“Awoniyi, who scored the two goals, was a threat. He held the ball up well. I saw him the other week playing away from home and he was taken off, he didn’t do well.

“Now he (Awoniyi) looks a handful, he’s holding it up and playing it simple and scored two goals. They were simple.

“With him playing like that with a…