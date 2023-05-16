Blame Man City For Arsenal Loss To Brighton

Arsenal legend Martin Keown has insisted that Manchester City’should be blamed for the Gunners loss to Brighton.

Recall that Manchester City took on Everton at Goodison Park and beat them 3-0 in front of their home fans shortly before Arsenal were downed 3-0 by Brighton at the Emirates Stadium.

Keown said that Arsenal players were affected in their game against Brighton by Man City’s earlier result against Everton.

Pep Guardiola’s men are now four points ahead of Arsenal in the title race and will be crowned champions again if they are able to win their next game.

Speaking on talkSPORT with former Crystal Palace owner, Simon Jordan, Keown said: “The biggest problem vs Brighton was Man City winning at Everton!”

To which Jordan responded: “Oh, give over! Everyone knew Man City would beat Everton!”

