Chelsea Prepare Bid For Gift Orban

Chelsea are lining up a bid for KAA Gent forward, Gift Orban, according to Voebalkrant.

The Nigerian has caught the eye since his arrival from Norwegian second division club, Staebek in January.

The 20-year-old has scored 19 goals in 19 appearances across all competitions for Gent since his arrival at the club.

According to the publication, Chelsea intend to sign the forward and then loan him out to another club.

The Blues could however face competition in the forward from a number of clubs across Europe.

Manchester United , Lille, Tottenham Hotspur, Sevilla Inter Milan FC and Borussia Dortmund are all reportedly interested in Orban.

