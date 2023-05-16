Exclusive: Osimhen Must Not Be In A Rush To Leave Napoli -Babangida Warns

Former Nigerian winger, Tijani Babangida has warned Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen not to be in a rush to leave Napoli after an impressive season in the Serie A.

The Nigerian international played an integral role as Napoli clinched the Italian title this season.

Recall that Osimhen has scored 23 goals in 29 appearances for the Naple side.

With top European clubs such as Chelsea, PSG, Real Madrid and Man United battling to sign him, Babangida in a chat with Completesports.com warned Osimhen to be cautious with his decision making.

He stated that the Super Eagles star should not be in a rush to leave Napoli.

“Osimhen is currently one of the best strikers in Europe at the moment. He has distinguished himself in the Serie A with Napoli, scoring goals to help his team win the title this season.

” However, he has gotten to a stage where top clubs in Europe are battling for his signature and I must warn that he should weigh his options properly before making a final decision….