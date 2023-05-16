Friendly: Flying Eagles Hold Colombia In Six-Goal Thriller

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles held Colombia to a 3-3 draw in their last warm-up game before the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup on Tuesday night.

Ladan Bosso’s side went behind on 20 minutes with Abel Ogwuche conceding an own goal.

Colombia doubled their advantage nine minutes later with Oscar Manuel Cortes converting from the spot.

Jude Sunday reduced the deficit for the Flying Eagles five minutes before the break.

Colombia regained their two-goal lead immediately after restart with Yaser Asprilla finding the net.

The Flying Eagles fought back with Mohammed Beji reducing the deficit on 65th minute.

Emmanuel Umeh equalised for Nigeria 12 minutes from time.

The West Africans will now fly to Mendoza where they will tackle Dominican Republic and Italy in their opening two games at the competition.

