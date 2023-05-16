‘I’m The Best Talent In Europe’ –Farzahd

A certain amateur boxing gem, Farzahd Razaghzadeh, who started in kickboxing in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, and is currently signed up with Egis Klimas – the manager of Oleksandr Usyk and Vasiliy Lomachenko – boasts that he has the foremost ambition of graduating into the Pro ranks and making a big name for himself.

In this interview, Razaghzadeh who prides himself as “the biggest amateur talent in Europe”, talks about how he was inspired into taking to the pugilist career, his exciting amateur boxing fight history so far, plan for a stadium fight soon, and his foremost goal in boxing.

The excerpts…

Could you please Introduce yourself?

Razaghzadeh: My name is Farzahd Razaghzadeh. My amateur record is 62W, 54KO, and 8L. And I live in Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

When did you know that fighting was going to be your career path?

I know it’s a casual answer, but I’m just born with it, every time when my cousins and I went outside, we were…