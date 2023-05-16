Inter Vs AC Milan – Predictions And Match Preview

One of our expert tipster partners, Allsportspredictions.com, has more of our previews and predictions. Go here.

Inter vs AC Milan – Inter Milan will be seeking a victory after defeating AC Milan 0–2 in the Champions League semi-final first leg. Inter Milan had 43% of the game’s possession and 16 shots, of which two were on goal.

The goals were scored by Edin Deko (8′) and Henrikh Mkhitaryan (11′) for Inter Milan. AC Milan, their adversaries, had 13 shots at goal with none of them on target.

In their last six games, Inter Milan have scored in every one of them. They have been unstoppable in front of goal. They’ve managed to score 17 over that time, while only having one goal scored against them. However, we now have to wait and see if that pattern will continue in this upcoming game.

There have been remarkably few goals scored between AC Milan and the opposition in six…