Iwobi: Everton Must Keep Fighting For Premier League Survival

Alex Iwobi insists Everton must keep fighting to avoid relegation from the Premier League this season.

The Toffees suffered a demoralizing 3-0 defeat to Manchester City at the Goodison Park on Sunday.

One win from their last two games of the season against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Bournemouth could possibly be enough to extend their top-flight stay into a 70th season.

“We can’t be too down but there is a saying in football that you can’t be too high, like against Brighton, and then too low about City. We just need to kick on and go again,” said Iwobi.

“The mindset is to have the belief that we can stay up and get maximum points – get six points.

“We have to prepare, analyse and see Wolves’ weaknesses and how we capitalise against them.”

Despite the City defeat the fans who remained behind at a rapidly-emptying Goodison Park were keen to voice their support for the players.

Iwobi accepts that will be crucial for the final day of the season against a…