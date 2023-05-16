Nigeria’s Talented Boxer  Into Philanthropy

The journey of Eworitse Ezra, may not be known to many, but his successful inroad into the world of professional boxing will always be an inspiration to many.

Ezra as he’s popularly referred to is a Nigerian-born (Warri in Delta State) fighter who through hard work and luck made waves in the first year of his professional boxing career boxing with 10 wins (8 knockouts) and no losses in the last seven years.

Giving insight into how it all began. He said.

“I started boxing through the company called White Collar Fighter based in Manchester, raising money through my ticket sales for the Anthony Nolan Blood Cancer Charity,” Ezra said.

“During the early days of the pandemic, I ran 10 miles every day for 10 days for the St Martin homeless charity in Norwich. I raised a total of £1,000, which was donated directly to the charity.

“Not only was I raising the money, I was also winning. Within two years of boxing, I…