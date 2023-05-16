Osimhen, Lookman Nominated For Serie A Team Of The Season

Super Eagles duo, Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman have been nominated for Serie A Team of the Season.

Osimhen and Lookman are among the 11 strikers nominated for Serie Best X1 for the 2022/23 season.

Napoli hitman, Osimhen is the leading scorer in the Italian top-flight this season with 23 goals from 30 outings.

His goals contributed to the Partenopei winning their first Scudetto in over three decades.

Osimhen is expected to be included in the Team of the Season.

Lookman has enjoyed a fine season with Atalanta having linked up with La Dea from Bundesliga club, RB Leipzig last summer.

The winger has scored 13 goals and registered four assists in 28 league appearances for Gian Piero Gasperini’s side.

The former Leicester City player has been sidelined in recent weeks with injury.

By Adeboye Amosu

