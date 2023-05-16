UCL: ‘We’re Mentally Ready’ -Tonali Speaks Ahead Inter Milan Vs AC Milan

AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali has revealed that they are mentally ready to face Inter Milan in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League.

Recall that Milan face Inter Milan today needing to overturn a 2-0 deficit.

However, Tonali concedes they’ve been hit by a form slump at the worst time.

“Certainly something changes. At the beginning of the year there we had goals in mind: many things didn’t go as they should, but today we’ll take the field to change this season.

“It will make the difference for us after a championship in which we wanted to repeat ourselves and we didn’t succeed.

“Today’s match will have an important weight in this season.”

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.