Victor Osimhen The Most Sought-After Striker Summer Window

After a fantastic season with Napoli, whom he led to its first Serie A title in 33 years, Victor Osimhen could leave Naples and move to the English Premier League. Osimhen has been linked with a potential move to several English clubs, most notably Manchester United and Chelsea, primarily due to his fantastic performance this season.

Overall, the form of the Nigerian striker, as well as his physical attributes and potential for further development, have all contributed to his status as one of the best young goal-scorers in the world.

Victor Osimhen: The Machine Gun of Napoli’s Exceptional Season

