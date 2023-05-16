Villarreal Celebrates Chukwueze’s Landmark Appearance

The Super Eagles winger, Samuel Chukwueze has been celebrated by Villarreal after making his 200th appearance for the LaLiga outfit.

Chukwueze made his 200th appearance in all competitions for the Yellow Submarine against Espanyol on April 27.

The 23-year-old was the youngest player in the history of the club to achieve the feat.

The pacy winger was presented with a commemorative shirt by club president Fernando Roig as a mark of appreciation for his contribution to the club.

Chukwueze has so far made 203 appearances for the former UEFA Europa League champions with 37 goals and 31 assists to his name.

The Nigerian joined Villarreal from Diamond Football Academy in 2018.

His teammates Yeremy Pino, Etienne Capoue and Dani Parejo were also honoured by the club.

By Adeboye Amosu

