2023 U-20 W/Cup: Flying Eagles Ready To Win First Title – Bosso

Fit-fighting Nigeria battled to a 3-3 draw with Colombia in Tuesday’s pre-FIFA U20 World Cup friendly match at the Estadio 20 October in Tristán Suárez, Buenos Aires.

Colombia went ahead in the tie after 26 minutes when central defender Abel Ogwuche put the ball past his own goalkeeper Chijioke Aniagboso.

The seven-time African champions levelled up in the 44th minute when winger Jude Sunday fired a scorching shot from outside the box, but the South Americans were soon back in the lead before half-time after they converted from the penalty spot.

The Colombians, who play in Group C of the tournament against African champions Senegal, Japan and Israel, increased the tally in the 73rd minute to leave the Flying Eagles panting. But winger Ibrahim Mohammed pulled one back just four minutes later and Emmanuel Umeh, one of the scorers in the 3-2 defeat of Argentine second division team Almirante Brown on Friday evening, evened things up in the 89th minute.

