AFN Holds Extraordinary Congress May 25 In Abuja; Sets New Date For Golden League

The Athletics Federation of Nigerian, AFN, will hold an extraordinary congress on Thursday, May 25 in Abuja.

According to the notice of meeting signed by Rita Moshindi, its Secretary General, the meeting is convened at the instance of Tonobok Okowa, president of the federation.

‘I am directed by the President of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria to call for an emergency Congress of all Chairmen and Secretary of State Athletics Association.

‘The objective of this Extra-Ordinary Congress is to address an important Constitutional matter.’ wrote Moshindi in the notice of the meeting.

The meeting is coming barely two months after the AFN held an ordinary congress in Abuja.

Meanwhile, the AFN has set new dates for its Golden League meetings.

The first of the three Golden League meetings will be held at the Moshood Abiola stadium in Abuja between May 25 and 26. An anti-doping seminar will…