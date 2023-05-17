Arsenal Star Balogun Chooses USA Over Nigeria, England

Arsenal forward Folarin Balogun has chosen to represent United States of America ahead of Nigeria and England.

The Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) confirmed on Tuesday it has approved a request by the US Soccer Federation to change Balogun’s national eligibility from England.

“The change of association of the player Folarin Jolaoluwa Balogun from England to the USA has been approved,”FIFA spokesperson told the PA news agency.

The 21-year-old was born in New York, USA to Nigerian parents.

His parents emigrated to England when he was two years old.

Balogun has 19 goals in 34 games on loan at Reims from Arsenal this season in Ligue 1.

