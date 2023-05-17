Delta State Signs MOU To Host Youth Games

The Federal Ministry of Sports and Youth Development has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Delta State Government in respect of the Award of Hosting Rights for the four editions of the National Youth Games (NYG) covering the period, 2023 to 2026.

The Honourable Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Mr Sunday Dare, while signing the MoU today at the Government House, Asaba stated that awarding the hosting rights to Delta State for the next four years is one of the enduring legacies of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Administration.

Dare stated further that with “the MoU signed today, the Ministry has secured the organisation of the youth fiesta for the next 4 years.”

He informed that the document signed has been perused and certified okay for signing by both parties and thus, “signing the document by both parties is a critical step that would signpost the commencement of activities for the successful organisation of the first in the series of the…