Dominant Inter Book Final Spot After Win Against Milan

Inter Milan zoomed into the final of the UEFA Champions League following a 3-0 aggregate win over rivals AC Milan.

The Nerazzurri won the first leg 2-0 last week.

Argentina forward, Lautaro Martinez netted the winning goal in the 74th minute.

AC Milan put up a good fight in the first half with Brahim Diaz and Rafael Leao missing good chances for the visitors.

The hosts dominated play after the break with AC Milan failing to muster a shot on target.

Three-time winners Inter will now face either Real Madrid or Manchester City in the final in Istanbul on June 10.

