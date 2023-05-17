Guardiola Gives Hint On How Man City Can Overcome Madrid

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has given hints on how his side can defeat Real Madrid in Wednesday’s Champions League semi-final second leg tie at the Etihad.

In the reverse fixture at the Santiago Bernabeu last week Tuesday, a Kevin De Bruyne’s goal saw City force a 1-1 draw against the holders.

Speaking in his pre-match presser, Guardiola outlined what he expects from his players against the 14-time Champions League winners.

“The emotion is there and has to be high, but this won’t beat a team like Madrid,” the Spaniard was quoted on City’s website.

“We have to adjust something, do it a little better to create chances for our strikers and people upfront to get more balls, transitions, the quality they have in all departments.

“We play in the semi-final of the Champions League and we expect the toughest opponents, this is the challenge, we embrace and we go for it.”

Madrid got the better of City 4-3 on aggregate to progress into the final where they…