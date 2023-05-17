Juventus Legend Bonucci To Retire At End Of Next Season

Juventus great, Leonardo Bonucci will call time on his illustrious career at the end of next season.

The former Inter Milan defender, who also spent some time with AC Milan before returning back to Turin has decided to retire after a glorious professional career spanning more than 17 years.

The Italy captain, 36, made his 500th appearance for Juventus on May 11 in the Europa League semi final 1-1 draw against Sevilla.

With Italy, Bonucci won the Euro 2020 championship. He started his career with Viterbese in 2005.

In his professional career, he has won nine Serie A titles, including eight during his twelve years at Juventus, in both of his stints at the club, and one at Inter Milan.

Additionally, he helped Juventus come in second place twice in the UEFA Champions League.

“When I stop playing next year, it will be the end of a defensive era, a way of defending Italian style,” Bonucci said as reported by ESPN.

“I hope a lot of future defenders will see us four [former…