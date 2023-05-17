Man City Keep Treble Hopes Alive After Thrashing Madrid To Reach UCL Final

Manchester City kept their hopes of a treble alive after a walloping Real Madrid 4-0 in the Champions League semi-final second leg at the Etihad on Wednesday.

Pep Guardiola’s side have now avenged last season’s loss to Madrid in the same stage.

It is a second Champions League final appearance for City after their first in 2021 where they lost 1-0 to Chelsea.

First half brace from Bernardo Silva and strikes from Manuel Akanji and Julian Alvarez secured a 5-1 aggregate win for City.

They will now meet three-time Champions League winners Inter Milan in the final billed for Saturday, June 10 in Istanbul, Turkey.

After bossing the early exchanges, City was eventually rewarded on 23 minutes, as Silver received a defence-splitting pass from Kevin De Bruyne before slotting past Thibaut Courtois.

Silva then made it 2-0 in the 37th minute as he headed home off a rebound.

In the 76th minute Akanji then added the third as his header from De Bruyne’s set piece was helped in by…