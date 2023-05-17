Martinelli Ruled Out For Rest Of The Season

Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli is set to miss the remainder of the 2022/23 season due to injury.

He sustained the injury during Arsenal’s 3-0 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday, May 14 at the Emirates Stadium.

A heavy tackle from Moises Caicedo injured the 21 year old Brazilian and he had to be substituted.

According to express.co.uk, Martinelli will be sidelined for a couple of weeks and he will miss the Gunners’ two remaining Premier League matches against Nottingham Forest and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Martinelli is the latest Arsenal player to have his season ended due to injury after Oleksandr Zinchenko and William Saliba.

Martinelli has racked up 15 goals and five assists in 36 Premier League appearances this term.

Arsenal have garnered 81 points from 36 Premier League games this season and they are second in the division.

