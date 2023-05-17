Okpekpe Organisers Ready To Host World-Cla

Organisers of the ninth edition of the Okpekpe International 10km Road Race say they are condemned to organise a bigger and better event with just 10 days left for the race to hold in Okpekpe, Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State.

Race Director, Zakari Amodu says the first ever World Athletics Gold Label 10km race in Nigeria will, for the ninth time, live up to its billing as one of the most prestigious road races in the world.

“Everything is set for a good race next week Saturday and we are condemned to organise a bigger race because of the change in the label status of the race,” begins Amodu.

“We have covered all grounds necessary for a good race. We have gold-level running athletes already confirmed for the historic race. We have all the materials we wanted for effective doping control including a doping station at the finish area in Okpekpe.”

He continued: “We have met all the requirements to organise a gold label road race and have even moved several…