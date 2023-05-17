Osimhen Misses Napoli Training Ahead Inter Milan Clash

Victor Osimhen was not involved in training on Wednesday as Napoli continue preparations for Sunday’s Serie A clash against Inter Milan.

The Nigeria international, according to a statement on Napoli’s official website is currently down with illness.

“Victor Osimhen missed training due to the flu, while Mario Rui trained individually on the pitch,”reads the statement.

Tbe 24-year-old is however expected to recover in time for the game billed for the Estadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Osimhen has scored 23 goals in 29 league matches this season.

Napoli have already been crowned Serie A champions for the first time in 33 years.

The Partenopei went down to 2-0 defeat against Monza last weekend.

