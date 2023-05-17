Osimhen Reminds Me Of Drogba

Legendary Scottish striker Alistair McCoist has said Victor Osimhen is the player who reminds him of Didier Drogba.

Osimhen is on the radar of some of Europe’s biggest clubs following his feat at Napoli this season.

The Super Eagles striker was instrumental for Napoli who won a first league title since 1990, scoring 23 goals so far.

The likes of Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea have been linked with Osimhen.

McCoist, 60, who was awarded an MBE, inducted into the Scottish Sports Hall of Fame in 2007 and also a member of the Scottish Football Hall of Fame, posited Osimhen is the only player who comes to his mind when he thinks of Drogba.

“He is the only striker that seems probably in the last 10 years that reminds me of Drogba and that’s a compliment for him,” he said on talkSPORT.

“He isn’t Drogba yet but definitely there’s a player in there.”

Drogba is…