Rooney Will Manage Man United In Future –Berbatov

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has revealed that Wayne Rooney has the potential to manage the red Devils in near future.

Berbatov, who won the Premier League and other trophies with the Red Devils, has lavished praise on ex-strike partner Wayne Rooney.

The Bulgarian has backed Rooney to manage the club one day, given he has impressed as a manager at Derby County and now DC United in the United States.

He told Betfred: “Not many players from my time at Manchester United have actually gone into management, but in my opinion, Wayne Rooney would like to be a future Manchester United manager and I’m pretty sure he’s going to be.

“He’s currently paying his dues in club management at the moment, gaining vital experience and getting better and better, so I’m pretty sure he will manage Manchester United one day.”

Another who Berbatov name checked was former United midfielder Michael Carrick, who is in charge at Middlesbrough.

