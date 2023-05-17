UCL Final: Why Man City Would Be Easier Opponent For Inter Than Madrid —Capello

Legendary Italian coach Fabio Capello believes Manchester City would be a much easier opponent for Inter in the Champions League final than Real Madrid.

Inter booked a place in this season’s Champions League final after overcome city rivals Milan on Tuesday.

After winning the first-leg 2-0 away, Inter then sealed a 1-0 victory in the reverse fixture to go through 3-0 on aggregate.

They will now wait for the winner of the second semi-final between City and Madrid which comes up at the Etihad on Wednesday.

Both teams settled for a 1-1 draw in the first meeting at the Bernabeu last week Tuesday.

Also Read:Why Golden Eaglets Failed At 2023 U-17 AFCON –Obuh

Ahead of Wednesday’s tie Capello who led Milan to Champions League glory in 1994, claimed that City’s back line has a tendency to let in goals despite often dominating games.

“Like Inter, I would prefer the City defence,” Capello was quoted on Football Italia.

“It doesn’t seem like an extraordinary defence to…