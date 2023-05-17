What Went Wrong For Arsenal?

This video showcases the trending stories making the rounds over the weekend on Complete Sports, they are the Editors “Pick of the week” You can click on the link to read the full story. Enjoy!

Thanks for watching.

USEFUL LINKS

Mathematically Arsenal Can Still Win EPL Title —Arteta

✅ https://www.completesports.com/mathematically-arsenal-can-still-win-epl-title-arteta/

Why Arsenal Have Advantage Over Man City In Title Race —Vieira

✅ https://www.completesports.com/why-arsenal-have-advantage-over-man-city-in-title-race-vieira/

——————————————————————-

Subscribe to Complete Sports on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/completesportstv

Follow – Complete Sports Nigeria on Social Media:

Follow on Twitter: https://twitter.com/completesports

Like on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/completesportsnigeria/

Like on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/completesportsnigeria/

Follow on LinkedIn: