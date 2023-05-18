AS Roma, Red Bull Salzburg Interested In Nigerian Forward

AS Roma and Red Bull Salzburg are monitoring Sturm Graz striker Emmanuel Emegha as potential target for the future.

Emegha has scored 10 goals for Sturm Graz this season.

According to transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, the Serie A and Austrian clubs are closing monitoring the player.

Read Also:Grealish Delighted With Man City’s Victory Over Real Madrid

The 20-year-old was born in the Netherlands to a Togolese father and Nigerian mother.

The former Sparta Rotterdam forward has represented the Netherlands at youth level.

The young striker only linked up with Sturm Graz from Belgian Pro League League outfit, Royal Antwerp last summer.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.