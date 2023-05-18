Fiorentina Overcome Basel, To Face West Ham In Europa Conference League Final

Fiorentina fought their way to the final of the Europa Conference League after defeating Basel 3-1 on Thursday, in the last seconds of extra time to set up Final clash against West Ham United.

Recall that the Viola conceded two late goals in the first leg for a 2-1 defeat, so needed a victory at St. Jakob-Park to reach the Final.

The visitors got on the scoreboard 10 minutes before halftime, as Cristiano Biraghi found Nico Gonalez via a corner. The Argentinian headed it past Marvin Hitz to put Fiorentina ahead.

But, Basel would not give in. Less than 10 minutes into the second half, the Swiss giants put their noses in front once more. Andy Pelmard took a free kick quickly, finding Zeki Amdouni. The Basel striker got past Igor before converting his chance.

With less than 20 minutes to play at St. Jakob Park, Gonzalez did his magic again. A loose ball in the box found the winger, who made no mistake in scoring his second of the game.

The game would ultimately go to extra time with the…